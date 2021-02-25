On the Move: Darlene Hrabowski-Grier, Dr. Tuan Pham, Toni Kalauli

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the appointments of three new directors:
>> Darlene Hrabowski- Grier is the director of System Infection Prevention and Control. Hrabowski-Grier previously worked as System Infection Prevention and Control manager at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
>> Dr. Tuan Pham, DDS, is the dental director. Pham worked at community health clinics on Hawaii island, where he provided dental care for the underserved population as a National Health Corps provider.
>> Toni Kalauli is the administrator, director of nursing for Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital. Kalauli joined QNHCH in 2003 as a registered nurse.
