comscore First Asian skipper completes tough globe-circling yacht race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

First Asian skipper completes tough globe-circling yacht race

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Tommy Hilfiger Freedom America, left, captained by Brad Van Liew of the U.S., leads Spirit of Yukoh, center, captained by Kojiro Shiraishi of Japan, and Ocean Planet, right, captained by Bruce Schwab of the U.S. after the start of the 160-mile prologue race to New York off Newport, R.I., in 2002. Shiraishi, 53, successfully completed the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race recently, becoming the first Asian skipper to do so.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

    Tommy Hilfiger Freedom America, left, captained by Brad Van Liew of the U.S., leads Spirit of Yukoh, center, captained by Kojiro Shiraishi of Japan, and Ocean Planet, right, captained by Bruce Schwab of the U.S. after the start of the 160-mile prologue race to New York off Newport, R.I., in 2002. Shiraishi, 53, successfully completed the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race recently, becoming the first Asian skipper to do so.

TOKYO >> Marine adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi, 53, successfully completed the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race, becoming the first Asian skipper to do so.

Known as the world’s toughest sailing race, Vendee competitors must go it alone as they attempt to circumnavigate the globe, starting and finishing in France, without refueling or stopping at any port.

This was Shiraishi’s second entry into the race, following an attempt in 2016. It took him more than three months from his departure on Nov. 8 to complete the challenge, and he placed 16th on Feb. 11.

Launched in 1989, the Vendee Globe race is held every four years. Last year’s event was the ninth competition.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Entire Oakley, Calif., school board resigns after members are caught mocking parents on livestream
Looking Back

Scroll Up