First Asian skipper completes tough globe-circling yacht race

TOKYO >> Marine adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi, 53, successfully completed the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race, becoming the first Asian skipper to do so.

Known as the world’s toughest sailing race, Vendee competitors must go it alone as they attempt to circumnavigate the globe, starting and finishing in France, without refueling or stopping at any port.

This was Shiraishi’s second entry into the race, following an attempt in 2016. It took him more than three months from his departure on Nov. 8 to complete the challenge, and he placed 16th on Feb. 11.

Launched in 1989, the Vendee Globe race is held every four years. Last year’s event was the ninth competition.