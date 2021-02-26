New COVID variant found in Hawaii

A new COVID variant has been confirmed in Hawaii.

The state Department of Health said in a press release that its State Laboratories Division confirmed the presence of what is known as the P.2 variant, which it says contains the E484K mutation.

Health officials said the new variant was identified through surveillance testing conducted on Oahu, where it has been found in one individual.

State officials said the variant is being closely watched after two people in Brazil who were previously infected with COVID were reinfected with the P.2 variant.

“New case counts are down from a month ago, but these variants remind us to remain vigilant,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The more the virus is able to infect people, the more opportunity it has to mutate, so it behooves us to prevent infections. We all know that is done by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, and getting vaccinated when it is our turn.”

People previously vaccinated or previously infected “are not expected to become seriously ill if infected with the P.2 variant” the department said. The P.2 variant has been found in several states and Europe.

The person on Oahu confirmed to have the new variant had recently traveled to the mainland. according to Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “That person is in isolation and known close contacts are in quarantine.”