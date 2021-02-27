Teen dies from injuries sustained in Kuliouou motorcycle crash

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured in a motor vehicle crash Wednesday in Kuliouou died today.
Police said the teen was headed west on Kalanianaole Highway and disregarded a red traffic signal, and broadsided a vehicle that was headed eastbound and was turning left onto Kuliouou Road.
The 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle had the green light as he negotiated the turn, police said.
The motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle at about 11:45 p.m., and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle driver and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman were not injured.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.
