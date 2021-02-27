Hawaii baseball team falls to No. 15 Arizona State in first game of doubleheader

Arizona State’s Hunter Haas hammered a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Sun Devils held off a Hawaii rally in a 6-5 win in the first game of today’s doubleheader in Phoenix, Ariz.

UH (1-1) tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh, but No. 15 Arizona State (3-2) reclaimed the lead with two-out in the eighth. With Drew Swift on third, Haas hit a drive off the centerfield wall as UH’s Adam Fogel crashed into the fence in pursuit. As Fogel tracked down the ball, Haas circled the bases and was sent home. He twisted around the attempted tag by catcher Konnor Palmeira and touched the plate to give ASU a 6-4 lead.

UH answered with a run in the top of the ninth on Tyler Best’s RBI single to score Matt Campos, who delivered a pinch-hit double to lead off the inning. After a bunt, ASU closer Ethan Long got two flyouts to end the game.

ASU reliever Justin Fall went 1-2/3 innings and was credited with the win while Long earned a save. UH freshman Jake Hymel gave up four runs in three innings of relief of starter Cade Halemanu and took the loss.

Arizona State scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Hawaii answered in its next turn at bat to jump ahead.

Dustin Demeter led off the second with a walk and Palmeira, a freshman out of Kamehameha-Maui, drilled a two-run homer into the UH bullpen beyond the left-field fence in his first collegiate at bat.

Halemanu escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second with a 6-4-3 double play, but the Sun Devils tied the game in the third on Brian Kalmer’s double into the left-field corner, allowing Haas to score from first.

The Rainbows reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth on Best’s sacrifice fly to score Safea Villaruz-Mauai.

Arizona State rallied for two runs off of Hymel in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game on Joe Lampe’s sacrifice fly and taking the lead on Swift’s RBI single past Demeter at third. Hymel managed to limit the damage with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.

UH loaded the bases on three singles in the top of the seventh and pinch-hitter Jacob Igawa drew a four-pitch walk to drive in Alex Baeza knot the score at 4-4. UH left the bases loaded on a force out at the plate and a strikeout.

Hymel got two quick outs in the bottom of the eighth before Swift singled. Swift advanced on a wild pitch and continued to third when the throw to second eluded the UH middle infielders. Haas’ drive off the wall and dive into the plate proved to be the difference.