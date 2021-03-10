Heavy rains expected to continue across Hawaii; flash flood watch continues through Friday

The National Weather Service this morning canceled the flash flood warning for Kauai, and replaced it with a flood advisory as the heaviest rains appeared to subside.

The flood advisory for Kauai remains in place until 2:30 p.m. today. An earlier flood advisory fo Hawaii island has been canceled.

At 10:52 a.m., radar for Kauai detected some showers moving over the western shore of Kauai, with rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Recent showers over interior and eastern parts of the island have caused rises in the the Hanalei River and the South Fork of the Wailua River.

Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge remains closed this morning due to elevated river levels, county officials said. The state Department of Transportation also reported one lane blocked on the highway at mile marker 1 leading up to Hanalei Hill due to a landslide.

An earlier flash flood warning for the Puna and Kau districts for Hawaii island has also been replaced with a flood advisory, effective through 11:30 a.m. today.

Forecasters still expect widespread showers, some locally heavy, statewide today as a slow-moving low pressure system lingers west of Kauai.

A flash flood watch for all islands remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for east facing shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, with surf of 8 to 12 feet, through 6 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, middle isles appear to be in the clear, according to NWS meteorologist Will Ahue, but heavy showers are lingering just south of Niihau and Kauai, and south of the Puna area of Hawaii island.

“Right now the good news is they’re all staying off shore for the most part,” said Ahui. “That’s why the flash flood warnings were transitioned to advisories, but we still have the potential for the continued, moist southerly flow moving across the state and interacting with our terrain to create the potential for heavy showers.”

But these are not your typical trade showers, according to Ahue, and forecasters are closely watching models to see if another round of heavy rains pummels the isles.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, even beyond the short term,” Ahue said.

Today’s forecast includes mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of thunderstorms, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 65 to 70. Trades shifted to the south.

Due to the moisture and sub-freezing temperatures, up to another inch of snow is expected atop Big Isle summits, and a winter weather advisory there remains in place until 6 p.m. today.

Torrential rains earlier this week caused the aging Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam in Haiku, Maui, to overspill, resulting in the emergency evacuation of some 150 downstream homes.

Maui County also said flooding on Monday resulted in heavy damage to at least half a dozen homes, while flood waters destroyed Peahi Bridge, heavily damaged Kaupakalua Bridge, and washed a portion of Awalau Road away in Haiku.

The rains hit Oahu on Tuesday, causing streams to overflow on the windward side. On Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to at least 20 weather-related calls on Oahu, including two swift-water rescues. This morning, they continue to search for a person reportedly swept away in a stream near Waihona Street in Pearl City.

Heavy rains resulted in flooding on Oahu’s North Shore, prompting the evacuation of Haleiwa residents Tuesday evening until just before midnight.

Gov. David Ige has issued an emergency proclamation for the state due disasters caused by heavy rains, including the flooding, landslides, fear of dam failure, and evacuations in at least two counties.