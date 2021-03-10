Letters: Hawaii’s strict rules beyond the norm; COVID experience stories purifying, restorative; Police overtime could cost taxpayers for years

Someone please tell Gov. David Ige that Hawaii is actually one state. Why do we have to be tested to go from one county to another?

Can you imagine that if you lived in Los Angeles County, and wanted to travel to another county in California, you would need to have a negative test 72 hours before you could go?

People on the mainland are not only going to other counties in their own state but they are also traveling to other states and don’t need a negative test 72 hours ahead of time.

While other states are starting to lift most restrictions, Hawaii is contemplating having an ex-cop quarantine and mask unit (“Ex-cops could lead quarantine and mask crackdowns in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). My guess is we will still be wearing masks in Hawaii until 2023.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

COVID experience stories purifying, restorative

I reread the “Personal effects” article and just wanted to express my gratitude to all the contributors (“Few in Hawaii spared the far-reaching consequences of the coronavirus pandemic,” Star-Advertiser, March 1).

Thanks to Christie Wilson, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and especially to the brave and compassionate individuals and their families for sharing their personal experiences of the virus with us. Reading their stories and receiving the gifts of their revelations and insights was priceless. I will be eternally grateful for having heard their voices.

All of their knowledge was won only with much sacrifice and suffering, and we are the fortunate heirs of their struggles and perseverance. Nothing is as purifying, as cleansing and as restorative as hearing the simple truth, and it feels like I’ve never been as desperate for it more than now.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

Loss of Christian values seen as nation suffers

Are the recent tragedies and happenings that we are experiencing signs of God’s disappointment with humanity?

In 2020, we witnessed major conflicts and tragedies, among the worst in the history of our country: half a million deaths from the COVID-19 virus, economic and financial disasters, election and political conflicts, racial riots and protest, hurricanes, major forest fires, flooding and, most of all, a divided country.

Our country was developed on the foundation of Christianity. Over the years, we disallowed prayers in schools and the display of the Ten Commandments in government establishments. Our younger generation is being bombarded with the negative influences of violence, drugs and sexual exposure through movies, music, cellphones, computers and many other technology resources. Respect and loyalty toward our country seem to have diminished in many ways.

We as Americans must reunite our divided country and restore the principles and foundation on which our country was founded: In God We Trust.

Kenneth Ching

Hauula

Police overtime could cost taxpayers for years

Mayor Rick Blangiardi confirmed that federal CARES funds paid for the overtime abuse by the Honolulu Police Department and that no city taxpayer money would be used (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes $2.9B budget with no furloughs or tax increases,” Star- Advertiser, March 3).

That may be true for the overtime costs, but it is possible that the overtime abuse could cost city taxpayers. That would depend on whether or not the overtime earnings factored into an individual’s retirement pay.

If they do, then city taxpayers will be paying for the overtime abuse for many years.

Phil Alencastre

St. Louis Heights

Biden’s attack in Syria violated federal law

In your recent article on President Joe Biden’s first military action, you indicated the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq that killed a U.S. contractor (“U.S. bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25).

Your article also quoted a law professor who criticized the attack as a “violation” of international law because the strike would only be lawful “in response to an armed attack on the defending state for which the target state is responsible.”

Your article failed entirely to mention that the airstrike also was a violation of U.S. law, which requires the president to get authorization from Congress prior to initiating military action (he didn’t).

When did the U.S. Constitution cease to be the supreme law of the United States?

Mark Saxon

Kahului

