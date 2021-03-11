Kauai, parts of Oahu under flood advisories as rainy weather system lingers over state

Hawaii’s wet week continues today thanks to a lingering weather system that has caused devastating flooding, torrential rain and power outages throughout the islands over the past three days.

The west side of the state was bearing the brunt of the storm this morning with flood advisories issued for Kauai and parts of Oahu.

The entire state remains under a flash flood watch through 6 p.m. Friday and the National Weather Service warns that already-saturated low-lying areas, and streams and rivers will be highly vulnerable to additional flooding.

“A wet pattern could linger into the weekend as deep tropical moisture pools northward over the state in response to low pressure west of the area,” the National Weather Service said this morning. “Saturated grounds and elevated water levels in streams will keep the threat for flash flooding up across the state through Friday, especially over the western end.”

Maui, Oahu and Kauai have all seen significant flooding this week, prompting evacuations, major road closures, and landslides, and the weather service says those threats continue today and Friday.

Hawaiian Electric Co., which restored power to about 20,000 customers in Honolulu last night, was working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers in the Hawaii Kai area this morning.

The heavy rain and flooding has led several schools on Oahu and Kauai to either close or adjust their schedules today.

A flood advisory for Oahu has been extended through 11:30 a.m.

The weather service said that moderate to heavy showers over East Oahu with the heaviest showers falling over the area from Aina Haina to Waimanalo and Kailua just after 8 a.m. Rain was falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The advisory includes Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Aiea, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Kaneohe, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Waikane, Palolo, Waikele, Waipahu, Kailua and Kaneohe Marine Base.

The flood advisory for Kauai is in effect until 12:30 p.m.

“At 8:37 a.m, radar indicated some light rain over Kauai, with additional rain off the western shore,” the advisory said. “This area of rain is expected to move onshore in the next few hours, and could cause streams to rise, and cause ponding on roadways and additional minor flooding. Kuhio Highway remains closed due to landslides between Princeville and the Hanalei Bridge, and another near Waikoko.”

Forecasters warn the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. They say heavy rain and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The public is reminded to not cross fast-flowing or rising water in a vehicle, or on foot.