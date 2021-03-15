Body found off Hana beach matches description of missing visitor

MAUI
Body found off Hana beach
The Maui Fire Department at about 4 p.m. Saturday recovered the body of a man about a quarter-mile off Hamoa Beach outside Hana.
MFD‘s Air 1 with rescue personnel aboard found and recovered the body, which matches the description of a 45-year-old visitor from Idaho who was swimming in the area and was reported missing Thursday.
MFD said a friend of the victim said Thursday she lost sight of him while he was swimming. A positive identification is pending, the Fire Department said in a news release.
———
Star-Advertiser staff
