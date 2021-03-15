Letters: Perhaps Republicans should turn down aid; State’s elected officials belong to elitist club; Income tax increase not needed, will do harm

Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Maybe all Republicans who opposed the plan should return their checks and stick to their principles. Taking it one step further, maybe all the Republican senators who voted against the plan (and who probably don’t qualify for a stimulus check), should also stick to their principles and refuse the plan’s money for their states. What would their constituents in need think of their senators and representatives if that were to happen?

Dennis Yoshimura

Hawaii Kai

We should be united in helping those in need

We really are in a sad state when all of our Republican U.S. senators vote to not help Americans in this time of hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes time to help them in their reelection efforts, I hope all of you Republicans remember what they did for you when you needed help.

This effort by President Joe Biden is not only for Democrats, but for all of the citizens of the U.S. Is this the Republicans’ way of trying to punish the president for defeating the other guy? How can they be so small?

Our people need help and they are being shunned by the Republicans. I cannot believe that there is not even one Republican trying to help the people in need. This is not America. We are bigger than that. We need to have a unified front to help us overcome all this hardship.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

State’s elected officials belong to elitist club

Talk about elitism, entitlement and privilege. State Rep. Sharon Har brought upon herself and her constituents great shame (“House is asked to investigate state Rep. Sharon Har’s DUI ‘incident’,” Star-Advertiser, March 12). To the state government, however, it’s just business as usual.

It may come as a surprise to most, but Hawaii law only allows a voter recall of officials at the county level. There is no recourse the electorate has to recall officials in the entitled, privileged and elitist club that is the state government.

The only way to remove Har, or anyone in this “clubhouse,” is to impeach. This means that once you’re in the club, only the club members can kick you out (until the next election cycle).

However, as witnessed with Gov. David Ige’s insulting excuse for his incompetence with finding his Twitter password, and his subsequent reelection, it’s become obvious to an outsider that neither the government nor the electorate, with our one day to shine, has the capacity to do what’s right. Shame on us all.

Carrie McArthur

Kailua

Firefighter during storm is a profile in courage

About Charles S.J. Davis’ letter regarding the photo of firefighter M. Souza searching raging waters for a fellow human being (“Perfectly composed photo of firefighter,” Star-Advertiser, March 12): I agree the photo excellently defined the intensity on Souza’s face. It reminded me of the courage of firefighters worldwide who unselfishly risk their own lives to help save or find others.

There can be no finer example of the profile in courage of a firefighter than what was defined vividly in this photo. We all need to appreciate their incredible work helping fellow human beings.

To firefighter M. Souza: I’m glad you’re on the job on our island. Mahalo.

John Votsis

Kaimuki

Income tax increase not needed, will do harm

The state Senate recently passed Senate Bill 56, which proposes to raise the income tax on people earning more than $200,000 per year, from 11% to 16% (“Hawaii Senate approves nation’s highest income tax,” Star-Advertiser, March 10).

The rationale for this big tax increase is to cover the state’s budget gap. The politicians chose this strategy of increasing taxes on high-income people as the path of least resistance; a tax increase on a few is much easier to defend than budget cuts.

However, the rationale for this tax increase is weakened by passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will provide state and local government with monetary assistance.

Also, this tax increase will be a significant disincentive for physicians and other professionals to live in Hawaii. Doctors typically are highly paid because of the years of education and training needed. Most have taken on significant student debt that must be repaid. We have a doctor shortage in Hawaii and this tax increase is going to negatively affect the effort to fix that.

Jack Gaw

Hilo

Haleiwa Beach Park wall, stairs need fixes

Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration did a kapulu job in repairing the wall at Haleiwa Beach Park.

The wall was repaired but it didn’t include repairing the stairs. Now there is no access to the shoreline from the park. You have to access the shoreline from the War Memorial on the south end of the park or from the north end of the park.

The repair also did not include the restoration of the sand that used to be there. Sand is restored in Waikiki and Ala Moana but not at Haleiwa. Why not? This is not fair and equal treatment of all the public parks.

How come the elected officials who represent the Haleiwa area haven’t advocated for the restoration of the sand for Haleiwa Beach Park? Restore the sand and redo the wall to include the stairs.

Dennis Nakamura

Mililani

