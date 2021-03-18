Big West open to return of fans

The Big West Board of Directors said today it will permit conference members, including the University of Hawaii, “institutional discretion” in whether to bring back fans to spring sports events.

Men’s volleyball, softball and baseball are among the spring sports where UH has traditionally had seating for fans.

Opening up to fans would be subject to local and state health and safety restrictions.

UH has yet to announce what policy it might pursue.

In the fall, Big West directors voted to prohibit spectators at basketball and other sporting events, but indicated they would revisit the issue as new data became emerged.

Today the Big West said, “As gathering protocols have evolved at a faster pace and vaccines have become more readily available, each Big West institution will now have the freedom to develop attendance policies that may grant fans access to venues on a limited basis as federal, state, local and campus COVID-19 protocols allow.”