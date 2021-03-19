High bacteria levels found at Manners Beach in Waianae

A high beach water bacteria notification has been issued for Manners Beach in Nanakuli on Oahu’s West Side, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.

Levels of 222 enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of beach water were detected during routine monitoring Wednesday by the department’s Clean Water Branch, the notification said.

The level exceeds the 130 ent/ 100 mL threshold set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

On its website, EPA states that enterococcus is a fecal indicator bacteria often found with pathogenic microorganisms that can cause gastroenteritis and ear, eye, nose and throat infections and has been chosen as a reliable predictor of waterborne illness in beach water.

The agency warns that children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely to develop illnesses after swimming in polluted water.

In its notification, DOH added it is retesting Manners because it is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample because “this beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination.”

The branch has taken another sample and DOH will update the notification based on the results of the retesting.