Musical instruments sought for needy kids, schools in Hawaii

New or gently used musical instruments will be collected at a drive-thru event at Ala Wai Elementary School on Saturday morning for distribution to needy schools and students.

The event is sponsored by the nonprofit Music for Life Foundation and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Ala Wai School campus at 503 Kamoku St.

Donors may deliver musical instruments, in playable condition, directly out of their cars at the COVID-19 safe event.

The event, known as “Da Beat Goes On…,” is part of the Music For Life Foundation’s efforts to promote music as a world language for all people. Visit musicforlifefound.org for more information.

