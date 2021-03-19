Musical instruments sought for needy kids, schools in Hawaii

New or gently used musical instruments will be collected at a drive-thru event at Ala Wai Elementary School on Saturday morning for distribution to needy schools and students.
The event is sponsored by the nonprofit Music for Life Foundation and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Ala Wai School campus at 503 Kamoku St.
Donors may deliver musical instruments, in playable condition, directly out of their cars at the COVID-19 safe event.
The event, known as “Da Beat Goes On…,” is part of the Music For Life Foundation’s efforts to promote music as a world language for all people. Visit musicforlifefound.org for more information.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.