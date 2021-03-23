Man, 27, dies after solo motorcycle crash in Makaha

Honolulu police said a 27-year-old man has died after a solo collision on Farrington Highway near Kili Drive in Makaha

At about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, police said the man was heading westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when he lost control, veered off the roadway onto the grass shoulder, and crashed into a traffic sign. He catapulted down a grass embankment before coming to rest in the canal next to Makaha Bridge.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor, but it remains unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors at this time. The man was wearing a helmet.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police said this Oahu’s 15th traffic fatality so far this year compared to 10 during the same time last year.