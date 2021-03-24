Brown water advisory issued for Wailupe Beach Park

A brown water advisory has been issued for Wailupe Beach Park on Oahu, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch announced today
Meanwhile, brown water advisories at Oahu’s Pokai Bay and for Maui’s North Shore (Waihee to Hookipa) and West Maui (Honolua to Kahekili (Airport) Beach Park) on Maui have been canceled.
The department advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.
While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, “if the water is brown, stay out,” the advisories state.
