comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 9:09 pm

CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
Thursday
WATER POLO
Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii,
6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Tuesday, At Davis, Calif.
No. 11 Cal 4, No. 10 Hawaii 1
1. Ainsley Radell/Jordan Polo (CAL) def. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) 21-11, 23-25, 15-11
2. Mima Mirkovic/Carolina Schafer (CAL) def. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) 21-18, 22-20
3. Alexia Inman/Maddie Micheletti (CAL) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH) 21-16, 21-14
4. Brooke Buchner/Kate Bierly (CAL) def. Glagau/Maidment (UH) 21-19, 21-13
5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Paulson/Smoot (CAL) 21-17, 21-12
No. 10 Hawaii 5, UC Davis 0
1. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) def. Paloma Bowman/Colleen McGuire (UCD) 21-12, 21-14
2. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) def. Luly/Reed (UCD) 21-13, 10-21, 15-13
3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Holscher/Smith (UCD) 21-3, retired
4. Glagau/Maidment (UH) def. Bailey Herdman/Jane Seslar (UCD) 21-11, 21-19
5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Summer Bouquet/Jackie Walker (UCD) 21-13, 21-11

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 24, 2021
Looking Back

Scroll Up