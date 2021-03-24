CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

Thursday

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Tuesday, At Davis, Calif.

No. 11 Cal 4, No. 10 Hawaii 1

1. Ainsley Radell/Jordan Polo (CAL) def. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) 21-11, 23-25, 15-11

2. Mima Mirkovic/Carolina Schafer (CAL) def. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) 21-18, 22-20

3. Alexia Inman/Maddie Micheletti (CAL) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH) 21-16, 21-14

4. Brooke Buchner/Kate Bierly (CAL) def. Glagau/Maidment (UH) 21-19, 21-13

5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Paulson/Smoot (CAL) 21-17, 21-12

No. 10 Hawaii 5, UC Davis 0

1. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) def. Paloma Bowman/Colleen McGuire (UCD) 21-12, 21-14

2. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) def. Luly/Reed (UCD) 21-13, 10-21, 15-13

3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Holscher/Smith (UCD) 21-3, retired

4. Glagau/Maidment (UH) def. Bailey Herdman/Jane Seslar (UCD) 21-11, 21-19

5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Summer Bouquet/Jackie Walker (UCD) 21-13, 21-11