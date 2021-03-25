Former JROTC instructor at Waimea High School arrested for sexual exploitation of student

A 65-year-old Kauai man was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor with the purpose of distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney, District of Hawaii, announced today.

Victor Aguilar’s charges were found in a criminal complaint filed in federal court and were unsealed today. He will make his first court appearance in U.S. District court Monday at 9 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader.

He was arrested on a state indictment on March 11, according to the complaint, brought by County of Kauai Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, charging him with having allegedly sexually assaulted a former student.

The complaint states that Aguilar, a recently retired Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor, allegedly victimized the student at his home, in his vehicle and at the high school where he worked.

Aguilar was a JROTC instructor at Waimea High School on Kauai since 1995 and had recently retired. The program included anywhere from 49 to 205 cadets, sometimes with as much as 20 percent of the student population participating.

Photos and videos obtained from Aguilar’s work computer and portable hard drive allegedly show that, in 2020, he sexually exploited a student and created videos of it. His laptop and hard drive show that Aguilar created folders and sub-folders of students and former students of the school’s JROTC program that date back to 2009 until recently. The folders appear to contain photos pulled from social media websites.

If indicted and convicted, Aguilar can face 15 years of imprisonment and a statutory maximum of 30 years of imprisonment on each count.

The Department of Education’s Kauai District is working to identify individuals whose images were stored on Aguilar’s devices, and is preparing a letter that will be sent to those individuals. Individuals who were affected or have information are asked to contact David Dooley, equity specialist, at 808-379-5299, or at 3060 Eiwa Street, Room 305, Lihue, Hawaii 96766.