FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, double header, noon, at Howard Okita Field.

TENNIS

Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

No. 6 UCLA def. Stanford 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

College women

No. 3 Kentucky def. Alabama 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

No. 7 Florida def. Texas A&M 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

No. 19 Pittsburgh def. West Virginia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

No. 24 Missouri def Mississippi State 25-25, 25-16, 25-18

ILH

Junior varisty boys

Saint Louis def. Mid-Pacific 25-12, 25-15