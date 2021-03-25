comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, double header, noon, at Howard Okita Field.
TENNIS
Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL
College men
No. 6 UCLA def. Stanford 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
College women
No. 3 Kentucky def. Alabama 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
No. 7 Florida def. Texas A&M 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
No. 19 Pittsburgh def. West Virginia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
No. 24 Missouri def Mississippi State 25-25, 25-16, 25-18
ILH
Junior varisty boys
Saint Louis def. Mid-Pacific 25-12, 25-15

 

