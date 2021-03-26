Off the News: Throwing away vaccines on Maui

Due to an improperly sealed refrigerator door, Maui Memorial Medical Center this week had to toss nearly 1,400 thawing COVID-19 vaccine doses. Mechanical malfunction is being blamed for the mishap — the state’s largest to date. Statewide, a total of 2,400 doses have been thrown out. In most cases, the culprit has been a broken vile or syringe.

Given that among counties Maui is seeing the highest recent rates of virus test positivity, vaccine delivery there can ill afford stumbles. The hospital’s immediate fix involves using a different refrigerator equipped with an alarm that will notify a 24-hour employee if temperatures rise. Better make sure that alarm has a loud ring.