UC Irvine pummels Hawaii baseball team, 20-10

UC Irvine pounded out 21 hits against eight Hawaii pitchers in a tap-out 20-10 rout today at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif.

Mike Peabody’s run-scoring single drove in the eighth Anteater run of the seventh inning, triggering the Big West’s mercy rule. This year, games are called when a team amasses a 10-run lead in the seventh inning or later.

In sweeping the four-game series, the Anteaters improved to 8-0 in the Big West and 14-7 overall. The Rainbow Warriors’ fifth loss in a row dropped their records to 3-5 and 11-7.

The outcome spoiled the ’Bows surge from an 8-1 deficit. The ’Bows scored seven in the fifth to tie it at 8. After UCI regained the lead at 9-8, the ’Bows evened it on Adam Fogel’s solo blast over the wall in left field and went ahead, 10-9, on Alex Baeza’s double to the left-field corner to plate Kole Kaler.

But the ’Bows’ bullpen was a sieve. The Anteaters scored three in the six and eight in the seventh.

The UH pitchers combined to walk two and plunk five. The ’Bows also committed three errors.