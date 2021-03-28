UC Irvine pummels Hawaii baseball team, 20-10

UC Irvine pounded out 21 hits against eight Hawaii pitchers in a tap-out 20-10 rout today at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif.
Mike Peabody’s run-scoring single drove in the eighth Anteater run of the seventh inning, triggering the Big West’s mercy rule. This year, games are called when a team amasses a 10-run lead in the seventh inning or later.
In sweeping the four-game series, the Anteaters improved to 8-0 in the Big West and 14-7 overall. The Rainbow Warriors’ fifth loss in a row dropped their records to 3-5 and 11-7.
The outcome spoiled the ’Bows surge from an 8-1 deficit. The ’Bows scored seven in the fifth to tie it at 8. After UCI regained the lead at 9-8, the ’Bows evened it on Adam Fogel’s solo blast over the wall in left field and went ahead, 10-9, on Alex Baeza’s double to the left-field corner to plate Kole Kaler.
But the ’Bows’ bullpen was a sieve. The Anteaters scored three in the six and eight in the seventh.
The UH pitchers combined to walk two and plunk five. The ’Bows also committed three errors.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.