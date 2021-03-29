CALENDAR

TODAY

TENNIS

College women: Portland State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m., at Kailua Racquet Club.

TUESDAY

GOLF

ILH division II: Tournament No. 4, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Club.

TENNIS

College women: Portland State vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys division II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.

ILH boys division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH girls division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Le Jardin; matches at 5 p.m.

ILH girls division II: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, St. Andrew’s at La Pietra; matches at 6 p.m.

ILH girls division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

Precision Air Riflery

ILH

Saturday

Girls varsity

Punahou 2,120, Island Pacific 1,994

High shooters—Pun: Mallory Wong 365. IP: Destiny Almazan 355.

Girls Junior varsity

Punahou 2,071, Island Pacific 1,738