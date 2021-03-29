CALENDAR
TODAY
TENNIS
College women: Portland State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m., at Kailua Racquet Club.
TUESDAY
GOLF
ILH division II: Tournament No. 4, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Club.
TENNIS
College women: Portland State vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon Park.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH boys division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.
ILH boys division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH girls division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Le Jardin; matches at 5 p.m.
ILH girls division II: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, St. Andrew’s at La Pietra; matches at 6 p.m.
ILH girls division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.
Precision Air Riflery
ILH
Saturday
Girls varsity
Punahou 2,120, Island Pacific 1,994
High shooters—Pun: Mallory Wong 365. IP: Destiny Almazan 355.
Girls Junior varsity
Punahou 2,071, Island Pacific 1,738
