Flash flood watch issued for Kauai due to threat of heavy showers

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the island of Kauai due to the continued threat of locally heavy showers, effective through 6 p.m. today.

Weather officials said an unstable airmass brings the threat of unsettled conditions across the isles, particularly Kauai.

Today’s forecast is otherwise partly sunny with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and scattered showers elsewhere. Skies this evening are expected to be mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to 66 to 71 degrees.

Small surf is expected for all shores through the weekend — and will remain at 1 to 3 feet for west facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet for north and east facing shores today and Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will remain at 4 to 6 feet today and Wednesday.

Trades have decreased into the light to moderate range, at 10 to 20 mph today, but are expected to return into the moderate to breezy range by Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters say the trades will ramp up even more, to windy levels, this weekend.