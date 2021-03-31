Kokonut Koalition nets $55K in support to continue temporary repairs at Koko Crater Stairs

The Kokonut Koalition, the nonprofit overseeing repairs of the popular Koko Crater Stairs in partnership with the city, has gotten a boost from several corporate donors.

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation has pledged to match donations up to $30,000 to be used for temporary repairs for the trail.

Kokonut Koalition has been raising funds via its GoFundMe page in an effort to temporarily repair the more than 1,000 steps leading to the summit of Koko Crater Stairs, with the help of volunteers.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit said it needed to raise another $60,000 to finish repairs to the steps — railroad ties behind from a former tramway build during World War II — all the way up to the summit.

In addition, the Home Depot Foundation announced today it is awarding a $25,000 grant to the coalition, in the form of tools and materials needed to temporarily repair the steps.

In addition, Home Depot employees will team up with the coalition for a volunteer workday in April.

“CPB Foundation is proud to support the Kokonut Koalition’s goal of repairing the Koko Crater Trail,” said Keith Amemiya, CPB Foundation Executive Director, in a statement. “I’ve known their leaders such as Lena Haapala for several years and their efforts to repair this popular and iconic landmark and attraction is exemplary and inspiring.”

The Kokonut Koalition, formed in 2018 by hard-core hikers of the stairs, describes the current effort as “the largest volunteer public works project in the state.”

The group also has long-term plans to completely rebuild the trail in the long-run.

Kokonut Koalition spokeswoman Lena Haapala said it has been heartening to receive support from numerous local businesses and the community.

The stairs are currently closed weekdays as the city Department of Parks and Recreation makes safety improvements at the summit, which began Monday, and will last three weeks.

The stairs will be open to the public on weekends and holidays, except for a few days in April, when a helicopter will be in use.

The Koko Crater summit will be closed during the entire three-week project.