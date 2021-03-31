comscore House panel suspends state Rep. Sharon Har DUI inquiry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House panel suspends state Rep. Sharon Har DUI inquiry

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT A Honolulu Police Department officer’s body-worn camera recorded the DUI arrest of state Rep. Sharon Har on Feb. 22.

A special committee in the House of Representatives set up to investigate state Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in February is suspending its proceedings until charges in the criminal case are resolved. Read more

