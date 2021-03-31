House panel suspends state Rep. Sharon Har DUI inquiry
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
A Honolulu Police Department officer’s body-worn camera recorded the DUI arrest of state Rep. Sharon Har on Feb. 22.
