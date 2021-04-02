Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Hana on Monday

Maui County will offer free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru event for Hana residents this Monday, according to Mayor Michael Victorino.
The testing, administered by Minit Medical, will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hana Ball Park, and residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria for the free test.
However, all participants must wear a face mask and must pre-register by visiting minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.
“We urge Hana residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to take advantage of the County’s free testing program,” said Victorino in a news release. “Many of those who have tested positive found out they were asymptomatic but still infectious. This is a simple and free way to ensure your peace of mind while protecting others.”
These tests are not valid for the state’s pre-travel testing program.
Participants are asked to arrive at the test site — accessible only by turning onto Hauoli Road from Hana Highway — at their designated time. Results will be reported on the same day.
Those without internet access may call 667-6161, ext: 7, for help and more information.
