comscore Hawaii’s baseball schedule doesn’t get any easier this week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s baseball schedule doesn’t get any easier this week

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The obstacle course that is Hawaii’s baseball schedule will get steeper this weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beach volleyball team, BeachBows looking for payback against Long Beach State

Scroll Up