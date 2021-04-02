comscore No. 1 Hawaii fends off No. 7 Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

No. 1 Hawaii fends off No. 7 Long Beach State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway made a kill as Long Beach State’s Shane Holdaway (1) and Ethan Siegfried (19) put up a block during the second set.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway made a kill as Long Beach State’s Shane Holdaway (1) and Ethan Siegfried (19) put up a block during the second set.

No. 1 Hawaii dropped the opening set of tonight’s Big West men’s volleyball match with No. 7 Long Beach State, then surged past the Beach in a 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24 win at SimpliFi Arena,

UH senior Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills, including match point, in 43 attempts and Colton Cowell added 14 kills while hitting .357 in the first meeting between the programs since LBSU’s win in the 2019 national championship match and the first in Manoa since UH’s five-set win in the Big West tournament final.

UH freshman Chaz Galloway added 10 kills and senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman was in on eight of UH’s 15 1/2 blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (10-0, 5-0 Big West).

Spencer Olivier led LBSU with 14 kills and Clarke Godbold had 10 for the Beach, which hit .072 as a team with 30 errors.

UH concludes a four-match homestand with Saturday’s 7 p.m. series finale with LBSU.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for coronavirus vaccine
Looking Back

Scroll Up