No. 1 Hawaii fends off No. 7 Long Beach State

No. 1 Hawaii dropped the opening set of tonight’s Big West men’s volleyball match with No. 7 Long Beach State, then surged past the Beach in a 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24 win at SimpliFi Arena,

UH senior Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills, including match point, in 43 attempts and Colton Cowell added 14 kills while hitting .357 in the first meeting between the programs since LBSU’s win in the 2019 national championship match and the first in Manoa since UH’s five-set win in the Big West tournament final.

UH freshman Chaz Galloway added 10 kills and senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman was in on eight of UH’s 15 1/2 blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (10-0, 5-0 Big West).

Spencer Olivier led LBSU with 14 kills and Clarke Godbold had 10 for the Beach, which hit .072 as a team with 30 errors.

UH concludes a four-match homestand with Saturday’s 7 p.m. series finale with LBSU.