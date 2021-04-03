Hawaii County police ask for help in finding missing Oregon woman

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old Oregon woman who is believed to have been traveling alone on Hawaii island.

Relatives reported Rebecca Roth missing since they last contacted her on Tuesday. She is believed to be traveling in a 2006 pickup truck (unknown make or model) with a camper shell and Oregon license plates, police said.

Her family told police they believed she was in the South Kohala area and planned to travel the entire island.

Roth is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring in her right nostril.

Anyone who may known her whereabouts is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311.