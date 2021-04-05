Hawaii reports 95 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,228

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 95 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,228 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 467.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 369 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 41 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 555,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 31 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 54 on Oahu, 23 on Maui, and 14 on Hawaii island, and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, two cases were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,388 on Oahu, 2,991 on Maui, 2,539 in Hawaii County, 196 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 969 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,313 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 12 today.

By island, Oahu has 784 active cases, Maui has 362, the Big Island has 155, Kauai has nine, Molokai has one and Lanai has two.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.