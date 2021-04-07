12-inch main break closes 2 lanes of Vineyard near Pua Lane

Honolulu police have closed two eastbound lanes of N. Vineyard Blvd. just before Pua Lane due to a water main break.

The Board of Water Supply says crews are on the scene and preparing to repair a 12-inch main, which has resulted in just a single lane of traffic heading toward downtown Honolulu.

While HPD officers are on scene to direct traffic, BWS advises motorists to expect significant delays.

The number of impacted customers has not yet been determined.