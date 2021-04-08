Walgreens offering COVID-19 vaccines at select Oahu pharmacies

Walgreens announced today that select pharmacies on Oahu are currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are eligible under Phase 1c of the state vaccine rollout plan.

Walgreens said this includes people 60 years and older, persons with certain chronic conditions, and essential workers.

Among the Walgreens with available appointments are select stores in Honolulu, Kailua, Kaneohe, Wahiawa and Waipahu, and Ewa Beach.

Those interested, however, should go online to determine where appointments are available as Walgreens does not provide a comprehensive list of individual store allocations.

Appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Hawaii Department of Health, meanwhile, said vaccine eligibility will open up to Oahu residents ages 50 and up, starting Monday.

Eligible Oahu individuals can schedule their appointments by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine (a sign-in username and password will be required) or calling 1-800-Walgreens (available in English or Spanish).