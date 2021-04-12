Off the News: Vaccinations for ages 50 and up

At long last, today is the day for Oahu residents age 50-plus who’ve been patiently awaiting their turns for COVID-19 vaccination. Immunizations are now available via appointment to that age group, added to a widening range of essential-worker sectors.

Folks 50-plus should take full advantage this week to secure a vaccination appointment, because starting next Monday, the eligibility door gets flung wide open to include all residents age 16 and older. For older adults who do need help with the online vaccination sign-up, the Aloha United Way is standing by to help via phone: just dial 2-1-1.