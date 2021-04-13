Off the News: Biki struggles during pandemic

In theory, a bikeshare system could offer advantages in a pandemic: The rider avoids the enclosed spaces of other transit forms.

But in practice, there’s been a decline in usage of docked bike-rental systems like Honolulu’s Biki; some riders have opted to drive instead, or simply don’t need to move around during the pandemic. Also, Biki served a lot of tourists, and we know what’s happened there.

Not surprisingly, Biki is now scaling back, but it would be unfortunate if Honolulu would lose this element of its budding “multimodal” strategy, longterm.