comscore Off the News: Biki struggles during pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Biki struggles during pandemic

  • Today
  • Updated 6:31 pm

In theory, a bikeshare system could offer advantages in a pandemic: The rider avoids the enclosed spaces of other transit forms.

But in practice, there’s been a decline in usage of docked bike-rental systems like Honolulu’s Biki; some riders have opted to drive instead, or simply don’t need to move around during the pandemic. Also, Biki served a lot of tourists, and we know what’s happened there.

Not surprisingly, Biki is now scaling back, but it would be unfortunate if Honolulu would lose this element of its budding “multimodal” strategy, longterm.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the News: Vaccinations for ages 50 and up
Looking Back

Scroll Up