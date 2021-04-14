CALENDAR

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; all at ‘Iolani.

Thursday

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Also, Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at

Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, Hanalani at Sacred Hearts; all matches start at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity 1 Boys

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-22

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-19

Varsity 1 Girls

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-12, 25-18

Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-15

Varsity 2 Girls

Hawaii Baptist def. Hanalani 25-11, 25-23

Varsity 3 Boys

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-11, 25-14

Varsity 3 Girls

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-23, 25-18

JV Boys

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-15

JV Girls

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 19-25, 25-17

Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-8, 25-18

BIIF

Varsity Boys

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Sailing

ILH

B/G Varsity 2

(through 4 races, low score wins)

1. Mid Pacific 14

2. Le Jardin 21

3. Punahou 33

4. Iolani 40

5. Kamehameha 60

B/G Varsity 2

(through 4 races, low score wins)

1. Punahou 4

2. Kamehameha 10

3. Iolani 13

4. Sacred Hearts 13

B/G Varsity 3

(through 4 races, low score wins)

1. Punahou 4

2. Mid-Pacific 10

3. St. Andrews 13

4. Iolani 13

5. Kamehameha 17

6. Sacred Hearts 21

– Punahou 2 11

– Iolani 2 24

Baseball

ILH

Varsity

Kaiser 14, Kalani 6

Saint Louis 10, Maryknoll 4

Golf

College Men

Western Intercollegiate

Tuesday, At Santa Cruz, Calif.

Second round, par 70

Team

702—Pepperdine. 708—Washington. 710—Stanford. 711—BYU. 713—California. 718—Oregon. 722—San Diego State. 735—USC. 738—San Jose State. 741—Colorado. 743—UTEP. 747—UC Irvine. 764—Hawaii.

Individual

Carson Lundell BYU 68-66—134

Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine 72-66—138

RJ Manke Pepperdine 68-70—138

Karl Vilips Stanford 73-65—138

Puwit Anupansuebsai, SDSU 69-70—139

Petr Hruby, Washington 69-70—139

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine 72-67—139

Noah Woolsey, Washington 69-70—139

Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine 69-71—140

Finigan Tilly, California 67-73—140

Barclay Brown, Stanford 72-69—141

Tom Gueant, Oregon 71-70—141

Clay Feagler,Pepperdine 72-70—142

Kelton Hirsch, BYU 69-73—142

Jan Schneider, Washington 72-70—142

Nate Stember, Oregon 73-69—142

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford 71-71—142

Carl Corpus, San Jose St. 68-75—143

Leon D’Souza, USC 72-71—143

Aaron Du, California 73-70—143

Justin Ngan, Hawaii 67-76—143

Henry Shimp, Stanford 72-71—143

Gregory Solhaug, Oregon 73-70—143

UH Golfers

T18. Justin Ngan 67-76—143

T56. Kotaro Murata 75-74—149

T76. Cole Yoshida 80-75—155

T81. Justin Arcano 79-79—158

87. Kanapos Visuttipinate 88-77—165

89. Kanata Irei 82-87—169