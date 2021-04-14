CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.
SAILING
ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; all at ‘Iolani.
Thursday
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.
SAILING
ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Also, Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Damien at
Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, Hanalani at Sacred Hearts; all matches start at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
ILH
Varsity 1 Boys
Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-22
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-19
Varsity 1 Girls
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-12, 25-18
Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-15
Varsity 2 Girls
Hawaii Baptist def. Hanalani 25-11, 25-23
Varsity 3 Boys
Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-11, 25-14
Varsity 3 Girls
Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-23, 25-18
JV Boys
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-15
JV Girls
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 19-25, 25-17
Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-8, 25-18
BIIF
Varsity Boys
Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Sailing
ILH
B/G Varsity 2
(through 4 races, low score wins)
1. Mid Pacific 14
2. Le Jardin 21
3. Punahou 33
4. Iolani 40
5. Kamehameha 60
B/G Varsity 2
(through 4 races, low score wins)
1. Punahou 4
2. Kamehameha 10
3. Iolani 13
4. Sacred Hearts 13
B/G Varsity 3
(through 4 races, low score wins)
1. Punahou 4
2. Mid-Pacific 10
3. St. Andrews 13
4. Iolani 13
5. Kamehameha 17
6. Sacred Hearts 21
– Punahou 2 11
– Iolani 2 24
Baseball
ILH
Varsity
Kaiser 14, Kalani 6
Saint Louis 10, Maryknoll 4
Golf
College Men
Western Intercollegiate
Tuesday, At Santa Cruz, Calif.
Second round, par 70
Team
702—Pepperdine. 708—Washington. 710—Stanford. 711—BYU. 713—California. 718—Oregon. 722—San Diego State. 735—USC. 738—San Jose State. 741—Colorado. 743—UTEP. 747—UC Irvine. 764—Hawaii.
Individual
Carson Lundell BYU 68-66—134
Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine 72-66—138
RJ Manke Pepperdine 68-70—138
Karl Vilips Stanford 73-65—138
Puwit Anupansuebsai, SDSU 69-70—139
Petr Hruby, Washington 69-70—139
Dylan Menante, Pepperdine 72-67—139
Noah Woolsey, Washington 69-70—139
Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine 69-71—140
Finigan Tilly, California 67-73—140
Barclay Brown, Stanford 72-69—141
Tom Gueant, Oregon 71-70—141
Clay Feagler,Pepperdine 72-70—142
Kelton Hirsch, BYU 69-73—142
Jan Schneider, Washington 72-70—142
Nate Stember, Oregon 73-69—142
Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford 71-71—142
Carl Corpus, San Jose St. 68-75—143
Leon D’Souza, USC 72-71—143
Aaron Du, California 73-70—143
Justin Ngan, Hawaii 67-76—143
Henry Shimp, Stanford 72-71—143
Gregory Solhaug, Oregon 73-70—143
UH Golfers
T18. Justin Ngan 67-76—143
T56. Kotaro Murata 75-74—149
T76. Cole Yoshida 80-75—155
T81. Justin Arcano 79-79—158
87. Kanapos Visuttipinate 88-77—165
89. Kanata Irei 82-87—169
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.