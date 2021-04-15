‘Digital citizenship’ summit set for Saturday online for Hawaii kids, parents, teachers

The Leilehua complex of public schools will be hosting a “digital citizenship” summit on Saturday for parents, students and teachers that will be held virtually and is open statewide.

The free conference runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will include games and prizes as well as education and tips on how to stay safe online and appropriate behavior in a digital society.

Students can learn digital art methods and try gaming challenges. Teacher and parent sessions include Blue Zones healthy lifestyles and Altino Coding, also known as “coding for non-coders.”

Featured speakers will appear from Trend Micro, an international cybersecurity company, and the Attorney General’s office. Other partners for the event include include Microsoft, Oceanit, and Blue Zones Project.

Register at BIT.LY/LCDC2021.