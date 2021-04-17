Top-ranked Hawaii sends off seniors with sweep of UC Irvine

Hawaii senior Rado Parapunov put down 13 kills and fired five service aces and the top-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team completed the program’s first undefeated regular season with a sweep of UC Irvine tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Before being honored in the traditional senior night ceremony, Parapunov hit. 417 and was in on three blocks as the Warriors closed the regular season at 15-0 overall and 10-0 in Big West play with the 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 win over the Anteaters.

Senior Colton Cowell added eight kills and eight digs and freshman Chaz Galloway contributed six kills in 13 attempts after missing Friday’s five-set series opener due an illness.

Joel Schneidmiller and Francesco Sani led UC Irvine (2-13, 2-8) with nine kills each.

Parapunov, Cowell, middle blocker Patrick Gasman, libero Gage Worsley, backup setter Jackson Van Eekeren and former outside hitter and current student assistant James Anastassiades were recognized in the senior night festivities.

UH will be the top seed in the Big West tournament, which starts Thursday at SimpliFi Arena. The Warriors will have a bye into Friday’s semifinals.