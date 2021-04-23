comscore UC Santa Barbara advances to Big West men’s volleyball final; will face Hawaii-UC San Diego winner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UC Santa Barbara advances to Big West men’s volleyball final; will face Hawaii-UC San Diego winner

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UC Santa Barbara’s Ryan Wilcox placed a kill past Long Beach State’s Aidan Knipe during the second set.

Ryan Wilcox delivered a team-high 16 kills to lead UC Santa Barbara past Long Beach State today at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center and into Saturday’s final of the Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship tournament.

The winner of tonight’s second semifinal between top-seeded No. 1 nationally ranked Hawaii (15-0) and fourth-seeded UC San Diego will play the Gauchos for the conference’s automatic bid into next week’s NCAA championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Wilcox, a former Punahou School standout, was huge for UCSB. He also contributed two service aces in a 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 comeback.

No. 2 tournament seed UCSB is now 14-4 overall. Long Beach State fell to 7-5.

