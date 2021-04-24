comscore DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center in New York | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center in New York

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2011 DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions.

    DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions.

NEW YORK >>Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn today at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.

