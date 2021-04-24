comscore UC Santa Barbara rallies past UC San Diego to win Big West men’s volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

UC Santa Barbara rallies past UC San Diego to win Big West men’s volleyball title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos celebrated after winning the Big West tournament.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos celebrated after winning the Big West tournament.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Ryan Wilcox puts down a kill against UC San Diego setter Blake Crisp (23) and middle blocker Shane Benetz (16) during the second set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Ryan Wilcox puts down a kill against UC San Diego setter Blake Crisp (23) and middle blocker Shane Benetz (16) during the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos celebrated with the championship trophy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos celebrated with the championship trophy.

UC Santa Barbara rallied past UC San Diego in four sets in the title match of the Big West men’s volleyball tournament tonight at SimpliFi Arena.

No. 3 and second-seeded UC Santa Barbara dropped the first set against UC San Diego and was two points away from going two sets down. The Gauchos rallied to even the match then surged past the Tritons in a 22-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-20 win to claim the program’s first Big West tournament championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

UCSB senior Randy DeWeese put down 13 kills and Punahou graduate Ryan Wilcox added 12 as the Gauchos (15-4) wore down the Tritons (5-13), who had played nine sets over the previous two nights in their improbable run to the tournament final.

>> PHOTOS: Big West men’s volleyball final

Wilcox was named the tournament MVP in his homecoming week and the Gauchos earned their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

The Gauchos managed to grind out their sixth win over UCSD this season despite hitting .190 with 20 attack errors. UCSD finished the night hitting .173 with 27 errors.

All-Big West setter Casey McGarry 40 assists and 10 digs and was in on four of the Gauchos’ 14.5 blocks. UCSB senior opposite Keenan Sanders was in on seven blocks, teaming with Roy McFarland for a roof on match point.

Kyle McCauley and Collin Shannon led UC San Diego with 13 kills each and Ryan Ka finished with 12.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man’s body found in water off Sand Island Beach Park
Next Story
Honolulu firefighters airlift sick hiker from Koko Head Trail
Looking Back

Scroll Up