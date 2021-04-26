comscore Maui blaze causes $300K damage to Waikapu home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui blaze causes $300K damage to Waikapu home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to a home in Waikapu after midnight today.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Keilio Place just after 12:40 a.m. Residents battled the fire with garden hoses until firefighters arrived and brought the fire under control shortly after 1:20 a.m., according to the Maui Fire Department. The fire was extinguished it at 3:37 a.m.

Two residents were displaced by the fire. They were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross was also called to assist.

The fire department classified the cause of the fire as undetermined.

