2 brothers of boy killed by Honolulu police are indicted on robbery, assault charges

An Oahu grand jury has returned an indictment against two brothers today in connection with Saturday’s robbery and assault of a 20-year-old woman near a makeshift memorial in McCully.
The memorial was created for their younger brother, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, whom police fatally shot after he rammed through police cars with a stolen vehicle in oncoming traffic April 5 following an alleged crime spree.
Maruo Sykap, 21, was indicted with second-degree assault. The indictment alleges Sykap “intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury” to the woman with a dangerous instrument. A $100,000 grand jury bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The grand jury also indicted Mark Sykap, 18, with second-degree robbery. The indictment alleges Sykap robbed the woman of her personal property after Mauro Sykap assaulted her.
The robbery occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday near the memorial at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.
The woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper torso.
