BULLETIN BOARD

Coaching Vacancy

Kapolei High. Seeking Boys Soccer Head Coach. Duties include: teaching of soccer techniques/strategies, administrative duties (staffing, monitoring of grades) and character development. Qualifications include: knowledge of sport (high school or college preferred), prior coaching experience (minimum five years preferred), effective communication and organizational skills, fundraising and budget experience, philosophy on academic/grading, state or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration, college graduate preferred and teaching experience preferred.

E-mail resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us by May 16.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Waianae at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei,

3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Radford at Kaimuki,

3 p.m.; McKinley at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Holden Championship 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island; Punahou vs.

‘Iolani, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 3:30 p.m., running events at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,

5 p.m.

OIA boys: Farrington at Kailua, 5 p.m.;

Kalaheo at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 6 p.m.

Thursday

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Dole Championship 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m., at McKinley.

ILH Division II: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waipahu, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaiian Mission/Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m., at Hawaiian Mission.

ILH Division III girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaiian Mission/Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6:15 p.m., at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA boys: Aiea at Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Leilehua at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Kalani, 5 p.m.; Waipahu at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Waialua at Mililani, 6 p.m.

Sailing

ILH

Through Day 1 of Champs, April 27

Varsity I

1. Mid Pacific 30.5

2. Le Jardin 45.5

3. Punahou 47.1

4. ‘Iolani 48.0

5. Kamehameha 88.4

Varsity II

1. Punahou 10.9

2. ‘Iolani 14.8

3. Sacred Hearts 19.8

4. Kamehameha 20.5

Varsity III

1. Mid Pacific 8.5

2. Punahou 20.4

3. ‘Iolani 25.3

4. St. Andrews 37.9

5. Kamehameha 42.5

6. Sacred Hearts 43.8

— Punahou 2 24.1

— ‘Iolani 2 39.0

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity II Girls

Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-18

Varsity III Boys

Hawaii Mission def. Island-Pacific 25-21, 21-25, 25-18

Varsity III Girls

Hawaii Mission def. Christian 31-29, 25-15

Junior Varsity Girls

Maryknoll def. Mid-Pacific 24-26, 26-24, 25-20

OIA

Varsity Boys

Kaiser def. Waianae 25-10, 25-9, 20-25, 25-8

Softball

OIA

Varsity

Kailua 8, Kaimuki 1