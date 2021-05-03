3 Rainbow Warriors, Punahou alum Stanley named first team volleyball All-Americans

Five Hawaii men’s volleyball players received All-America recognition from the American Volleyball Coaches Association today, with three Rainbow Warriors named to the first team.

UH opposite Rado Parapunov and libero Gage Worsley were named first-team All-Americans for the third straight year. Middle blocker Patrick Gasman also made the first team after being named to the second team the previous two seasons. Gasman and Parapunov were honorable mention selections in 2018.

Outside hitter Colton Cowell earned his second consecutive second-team honor and sophomore setter Jakob Thelle made the honorable mention list.

Parapunov was named the Big West Player of the Year last week and is a leading candidate for the AVCA’s national player of the year award to be announced on Wednesday.

BYU setter Wil Stanley, a Punahou graduate, also made the first team for the second straight year. UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Ryan Wilcox, also a Punahou alum, was an honorable mention pick.

Other first-team selections were Ryan Coenen (Lewis), Randy DeWeese (UC Santa Barbara), Gabi Garcia Fernandez (BYU), Davide Gardini (BYU), Casey McGarry (UC Santa Barbara) and Tyler Mitchem (Lewis).

Hawaii (15-1) is the top seed in this week’s NCAA tournament and arrived in Columbus, Ohio, today. The Rainbow Warriors open tournament play in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday and will face the winner of Tuesday’s opening-round match between UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine.