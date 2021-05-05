Canned black beans sold in Hawaii recalled due to compromised seals, possible contamination

The Hawaii Department of Health is advising consumers to dispose of or return certain 15-ounce cans of S&W Organic and O Organic brand black beans due to a voluntary recall and illness under investigation.

Faribault Foods Inc. on April 21 voluntarily recalled the canned beans due to a compromised hermetic seal.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationwide, including Hawaii stores, and may have been purchased from February 2021 to the present. The Health Department says is it investigating an illness that may be associated with the recalled product.

The compromised hermetic seal may cause the cans to leak, bloat, or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness, health officials said.

Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans, for instance, can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin, the company said in an announcement. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Hawaii health inspectors are currently contacting retailers to alert them to remove the product from their store shelves.

Consumers who may have purchased the products should return them to the store for a refund or replacement. Faribault Foods Inc. initiated the recall after receiving consumer and customer complaints regarding the failure of the hermetic seal. The problem has since been corrected, the company said, and no other product is affected.

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company,” said Faribault in a statement. “We apologize to our retail customers and consumers and sincerely regret any inconvenience created by this recall. We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.”

For consumer support and product questions, call 1-888-210-6440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Central Standard Time, or email phutton@faribaultfoods.com.

The following canned black beans and lot codes (printed on the bottom of the can) are part of the voluntary recall:

>> S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., with best by Jan. 31, 2023: 1329A 032 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021

>> S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., with best by Feb. 1, 2023: 1329A 033 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021

>> S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., with best by Feb. 2, 2023: 1329A 034 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021

>> S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. with best by Feb. 3, 2023: 1329A 035 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021

>> O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. with best By Feb. 3, 2023: 981A 035 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021

>> O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz., with best by Feb. 4, 2023 978A 036 21, distributed Feb. 2021-April 2021