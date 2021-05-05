Man, 22, allegedly threatens to fight city bus driver over face mask in McCully

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to fight a 53-year-old city bus driver who asked him to wear a face mask.
The bus driver asked the man to use an appropriate face mask at about 4:30 p.m. in McCully Tuesday.
Police said the man became angry, verbally threatened the driver and challenged him to a fight.
Police arrested the suspect on Kapiolani Boulevard near the Hawaii Convention Center on suspicion of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle.
There were no injuries reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.