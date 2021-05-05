Man, 22, allegedly threatens to fight city bus driver over face mask in McCully

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to fight a 53-year-old city bus driver who asked him to wear a face mask.

The bus driver asked the man to use an appropriate face mask at about 4:30 p.m. in McCully Tuesday.

Police said the man became angry, verbally threatened the driver and challenged him to a fight.

Police arrested the suspect on Kapiolani Boulevard near the Hawaii Convention Center on suspicion of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.