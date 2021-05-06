Gov. David Ige approves changes to Kauai’s tier chart

Gov. David Ige has approved the proposed changes to Kauai’s Business and Recreation Guidelines tier chart as the county moves into Tier 3.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami proposed a modified tier system after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. It would affect Tier 3, which the county moved into today, by further restricting indoor social gatherings but extending outdoor gatherings and continuing to allow outdoor sports.

“Mahalo to Governor Ige for supporting Kaua‘i’s COVID response,” said Kawakami in a news release. “If we continue to work together, make safe choices, and get vaccinated, we look forward to moving back to Tier 4 as soon as possible.

Under the new changes, indoor social gatherings are limited to five while 25 people can gather in outdoor settings. Sports are allowed with COVID-19 protocols in place.