Hawaii records 61 additional coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 33,267

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 61 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,267 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 488.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 376 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 582,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 36 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, six on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,464 on Oahu, 3,508 on Maui, 2,739 in Hawaii County, 303 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,104 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,215 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 12 today.

By island, Oahu has 887 active cases, Maui has 183, Kauai has 82, the Big Island has 62, Lanai has one and Molokai has none.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,182 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,173 hospitalizations within the state, 1,821 have been on Oahu, 216 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 49 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today, with eight in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 63 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, state health officials said Saturday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.