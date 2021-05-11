Hawaii reports 64 additional coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 33,329

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 64 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,329 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 488.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 376 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 582,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 50 on Oahu, six on Maui, one on Kauai, three on Hawaii island, and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,222 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by seven today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,187 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today.

