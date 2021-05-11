CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Pearl City vs. Castle, time TBA, location TBA.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m., at McKinley High.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kahuku at Radford, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championships—field events (trials and finals) at 3:30 p.m., running events (trials and finals) at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament, semifinals—Hanalani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA boys: Waianae at Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Radford at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Leilehua at Waialua, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Waianae at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Kalani vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at DeSa Field; Kaiser at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at McKinley, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament, final—’Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Castle at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kailua, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Final poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (16) 17-1 240 1

2. BYU 20-4 223 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 16-5 207 3

4. Lewis 21-3 193 4

5. Pepperdine 13-7 176 5

6. UCLA 15-6 149 6

7. Penn State 22-4 138 7

8. Long Beach State 7-5 129 7

9. Grand Canyon 9-11 108 9

10. Loyola Chicago 15-6 94 10

11. UC San Diego 5-13 92 11

12. George Mason 14-7 60 12

13. McKendree 11-6 41 13

14. NJIT 13-6 34 14

T-15. Ball State 12-8 14 15

T-15. UC Irvine 2-14 14 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Belmont Abbey 4, CSUN 4.