Lost hikers rescued in Kaneohe

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on the Friendship Gardens Trail in Kaneohe.

The 911 call came in at 2:19 p.m.

Four units with 12 personnel responded. The first firefighters got to the trailhead at 2:30 p.m. and hiked to the hikers, a man and a woman.

They had been hiking on the trail since 9:30 a.m. and had gotten lost.

Both were uninjured and airlifted to a landing zone at Kaluapuhi Park at 3:15 p.m.